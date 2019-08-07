Quantcast

Finnish insurer Sampo posts smaller than expected profit fall

By Reuters

OSLO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Financial group Sampo reported a smaller than forecast drop in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said its largest insurance operation would be more profitable this year than previously expected.

The pan-Nordic insurance company and top shareholder in regional bank Nordea reported a 29% fall in pretax profit to 506 million euros ($566.9 million), compared with a forecast of 492 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

Profit at Finland-based Sampo's If insurance, the company's largest holding, grew 9% year on year. The business now expects a so-called combined cost ratio - a key earnings metric - of 84-86% this year, beating its previous target of 85-88%.

Weaker than expected profit at Nordic lender Nordea, of which Sampo owns 21.3%, has also contributed to the sell-off.

"Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2019. However, the marked-to-market results are, particularly in life insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments," the company wrote.

Continuing low interest rates also create a challenging environment for fixed-income investments, it added.

Sampo's Helsinki-listed shares rose 2% by 0710 GMT.

($1 = 0.8926 euros)





