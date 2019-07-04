Finland's Metso merges its Minerals unit with Outotec

Shutterstock photo





HELSINKI, July 4 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Metso said on Thursday it would merge Outotec with its main Minerals unit to create a larger engineering firm serving the minerals, metals and aggregates industries.

The new company, to be called Metso Outotec, had combined sales of 3.9 billion euros in 2018.

"The combination will be implemented through a partial demerger of Metso, in which all assets and liabilities of Metso that relate to Metso Minerals will transfer to Outotec in exchange for newly-issued shares in Outotec to be delivered to Metso shareholders," it said in a statement.

In addition, Metso shareholders will retain their current shares in Metso, which will be renamed Neles.