Finisar Unveils High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Finisar CorporationFNSR recently announced that it has introduced WaveAnalyzer 1500S/L High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer. The instrument is designed to inspect the spectral characteristics of optical channels in the L-band of the telecommunications spectrum. It can be ordered immediately and shipping will start in September.



This new product has been developed for engineers focused on optical communication systems operating in the L-band, and for manufacturing test applications on the production floor. It is based on heterodyne measurement technology and offers a resolution bandwidth of 180 MHz.



Several members of the company's Instrumentation Portfolio, including WaveShaper and WaveAnalyzer instruments will be on display at the European Conference on Optical Communications at the RDS Venue in Dublin, Ireland from Sep 23 to 25.



Finisar boasts a leading position in supplying optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies.



In its core business, the company expects to witness strong demand for ROADMs on a global scale with India and China beginning to deploy them in large volumes. For 5G transition, it is a supplier of the major OEMs of 25 gig and 100 gig data rates for both short and long-reach applications.



Given the growing relevance of the fiber optics market, Finisar believes that wavelength management and switching technologies will be increasingly important in optical transmission networks. The company is targeting opportunities where it can use its high-speed data transmission protocols as these technologies are used across multiple data communication and telecommunication applications.



Leveraging its sound engineering experience and technical knowhow, Finisar aims to maintain a leading position in the optical subsystems and components industry. The company continues to expand its broad product line of optical subsystems through dedicated R&D activities to meet the evolving customer needs.



Finisar has long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%. The stock has added 3.7% compared with the industry 's growth of 15.6% in the year-to-date period. The company bea t earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 21.3%.









Finisar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Nokia Corp. NOK , Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Nokia surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 89.3%.



Viasat surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 230.6%.



Sonim has long-term earnings growth expectation of 25%.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report