Financials, miners lead FTSE 100 higher; Funding Circle slumps

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off the implications of weak U.S. manufacturing data and concerns over Washington's trade deal with Beijing, while mid-cap Funding Circle tanked after cutting its revenue forecast.

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.2% by 0706 GMT.

In early deals, the main index was partly boosted by financial stocks , which advanced for a third straight session, while gains in miners also supported the blue-chip bourse.

But online trading platform Plus500 jumped nearly 9% after posting higher second-quarter revenue, as signs of reduced levels of marketing across its peer group in part bumped up its customer numbers.