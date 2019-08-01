Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit



(Recasts after market turns, adds analyst comments, details)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - European shares recovered from earlylosses on Thursday as a solid batch of bank earnings outweighedthe impact of falling expectations of U.S. interest rate cutsand a slump in Shell shares after its worst results in more thantwo years.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group jumped 5.9% after itformally announced its $27 billion merger with financialinformation firm Refinitiv, driving a 1.5% surge in Europe'sfinancial services index .SXFP to a record high.

Similarly, Asia-focused lender Standard CharteredSTAN.L rose 4.1% after topping first-half profit estimates, pulling the pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 index .STOXX 0.2% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V41Hurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X1E5

"After a difficult Q1, when profits came in below the levela year before, Q2 appears to have been a much better quarter forBarclays," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

"This would appear to be a welcome boost for CEO Jes Staleywhose strategy for turning the bank around has come under fire."

Both Asia and Wall Street markets had fallen overnight afterthe U.S. Federal Reserve as expected cut interest rates butdisappointed investors hoping for a clear sign of several morecuts to come to support growth and stock market valuations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

The euro zone looks in weaker shape than the United Statesand a 5% slide in SiemensSIEGn.DE after the German industrialsaid it was seeing a weaker environment in many of its keymarkets, illustrated Europe Inc's headaches with finding growthoutside of debt-driven consumer spending.

The continent's biggest online-only fashion retailer,Zalando ZALG.DE , underlined that trend, climbing 10.2% afterraising its full-year profit outlook and following upbeatearnings from sportswear maker Puma on Wednesday.

London Stock Exchange'sLSE.L deal to buy Refinitiv, inwhich Reuters News parent Thomson Reuters holds a 45% stake, hadbeen telegraphed last week and shares in the exchange operatorhave reached a record high in response.

The deal will transform the British company into a marketdata and analytics giant and position it to compete withBloomberg as both a distributor and creator of financial data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X1SX

The dent to sentiment from the Fed hurt commodities marketsovernight, with a fall in iron ore, copper and oil pricespulling down shares in mining and energy majors. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

The oil and gas sector slid 1%, while the materials index .SXPP fell 2.5%, with London-listed shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX slipped inspite of reporting a 12% jump in first-halfprofit and declaring a bumper dividend. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X1YP

Steelmaker ArcelorMittalMT.AS revised down its forecastfor global steel demand, with a sharper reduction expected inEurope due to a lean automotive market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X0XP (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;editing by Patrick Graham) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))