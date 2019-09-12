Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2019: RHP,BX,CSTR,PMBC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.79%

BAC +0.92%

WFC -0.30%

C +0.84%

USB -0.12%

Financial stocks still were advancing in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.6% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising over 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Ryman Hospitality Properties ( RHP ) turned lower this afternoon, sinking almost 1%, after the real estate investment trust Thursday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2027. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to redeem up to all $350 million of its outstanding 5.00% senior notes due 2021. The cash tender offer is scheduled to expire at the close of business on Sept. 18.

In other sector news:

(+) The Blackstone Group LP ( BX ) climbed nearly 4% on Thursday when the alternative assets manager said it has closed on $20.5 billion in committed capital for its latest global real estate fund, making Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX the largest property fund ever raised. The new fund already has made its first transaction, buying US industrial warehouse properties from Singapore-based logistics provider GLP for $18.7 billion.

(+) CapStar Financial Holdings ( CSTR ) rose over 2%. The bank holding company Thursday said Corsair Investments has unloaded its entire 8.3% stake, selling 1.5 million Capstar shares.

(+) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp ( PMBC ) extended its narrow gain this afternoon. The bank holding company said its Pacific Mercantile Bank subsidiary provided a $4.5 million credit facility to BTG Textiles, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor of linens and textiles to the hospitality, healthcare and commercial laundry industries.