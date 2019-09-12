Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2019: MA, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Financial giants were mostly on the decline in pre-market trading Thursday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Mastercard ( MA ) was up around 1% pre-bell a day after the company said it is teaming up with enterprise blockchain software firm R3 to develop a new blockchain-powered cross-border payments product.

(-) Banc of California ( BANC ) was still down 0.20% Thursday pre-market after Wednesday saying it will record a $0.54 per share charge against its Q3 financial results due to a bad borrower involved in short-term loans to fund the purchase of liquor licenses in California.

