Financial Sector Update for 09/11/2019: SCHW,BEN,MA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM 0.00%

BAC +0.20%

WFC +1.07%

C -0.16%

USB -0.45%

Financial stocks were maintaining small gains this afternoon, including a 0.3% advance for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Charles Schwab ( SCHW ) was 1.3% higher following reports the discount broker is planning to eliminate about 600 jobs, or roughly 3% of its total headcount. The job cuts will affect all employee grade-levels, a company spokeswomen told Reuters.

In other sector news:

(+) Franklin Resources ( BEN ) was narrowly higher this afternoon. The company reported a prelimiary 4.4% drop in assets under management during August compared with the year-ago period, falling to $690.6 billion.

(-) Mastercard ( MA ) declined fractionally Wednesday after the credit card issuer said it was teaming up with enterprise blockchain software firm R3 to develop a new blockchain-powered cross-border payments product. The new product will focus on linking global payments infrastructures and banks with a clearing and settlement network to be operated by the company, Mastercard said.

