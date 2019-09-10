Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: STC, FNF, MTG, GS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.29%

BAC: +0.10%

WFC: -0.27%

C: +0.12%

USB: +0.16%

Most financial giants were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trade.

In other sector news:

(=) Stewart Information Services ( STC ) cancelled its proposed merger with Fidelity National Financial ( FNF ) after the US Federal Trade Commission sought to block the combination. Both companies were unchanged after the announcement.

(=) MGIC Investment ( MTG ) was flat after i t report ed that its ending primary delinquent inventory in August declined by 10.3% to 30,276 loans from 33,748 loans in the same month last year.

(+) Bloomberg LLP said Goldman Sachs ( GS ) will be the first liquidity provider to participate in its its newly launched FXGO service for foreign exchange trades using algorithms. Goldman Sachs was recently trading higher.