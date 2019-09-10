Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: STC, FNF, MTG, GS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.29%

BAC: +0.10%

WFC: -0.27%

C: +0.12%

USB: +0.16%

Most financial giants were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trade.

In other sector news:

(=) Stewart Information Services ( STC ) cancelled its proposed merger with Fidelity National Financial ( FNF ) after the US Federal Trade Commission sought to block the combination. Both companies were unchanged after the announcement.

(=) MGIC Investment ( MTG ) was flat after i t report ed that its ending primary delinquent inventory in August declined by 10.3% to 30,276 loans from 33,748 loans in the same month last year.

(+) Bloomberg LLP said Goldman Sachs ( GS ) will be the first liquidity provider to participate in its its newly launched FXGO service for foreign exchange trades using algorithms. Goldman Sachs was recently trading higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: STC , FNF , MTG , GS , JPM


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?