Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: NKTR,PHR,AGIO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.77%

PFE +0.83%

ABT -1.91%

MRK -2.20%

AMGN -2.79%

Health care stocks were straddling their Tuesday starting marks, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping almost 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up fractionally.The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) rose 11%. A new regulatory filing showed Stephen Doberstein, chief scientific officer for the specialty drugmaker, bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock through a series of open-market transactions on Friday, Sept. 5, at an average price of $17.28 apiece. Following his $259,200 purchase, Doberstein directly owns 107,668 Nektar shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Phreesia ( PHR ) was posting a 9.5% advance on Tuesday after the health care payments processor reported a 24.4% increase in Q2 revenue, rising to $30.8 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $1.8 million.

(+) Agios Pharmaceuticals ( AGIO ) climbed nearly 7% after the biotechnology company Tuesday said it will announce results from phase III testing of its Tibsovo drug candidate in patients with previously treated IDH1 mutant cholangiocarcinoma at an upcoming industry conference later this month. The afternoon presentation is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Barcelona.