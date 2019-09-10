Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: HLNE,STC,MTG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.94%

BAC +1.62%

WFC -0.25%

C +0.15%

USB +0.96%

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising fractionally while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Hamilton Lane ( HLNE ) slid over 5% after the asset management firm priced a $148.6 million public offering of 2.45 million shares of its common stock at $60.60 apiece, representing a 2.7% discount to Monday's closing price. Two Hamilton Lane shareholders - Hartley Rogers and Juan Delgado-Moreira - sold another 228,456 shares as part of a concurrent secondary offering. The company did not receive any proceeds from those transactions.

In other sector news:

(-) Stewart Information Services ( STC ) was fractionally lower on Tuesday after the property and casualty insurance carrier cancelled its proposed merger with Fidelity National Financial ( FNF ) after the US Federal Trade Commission moved to block the proposed business combination.

(-) MGIC Investment ( MTG ) was nearly 1% lower after the private mortgage insurance company delinquencies declined 10.3% during August, slipping to 30,276 loans from 33,748 loans in August 2018.