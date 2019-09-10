Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: GCAP,HLNE,STC,MTG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.83%

BAC +2.31%

WFC -0.31%

C +0.20%

USB +1.46%

Financial stocks still were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping nearly 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling about 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) GAIN Capital Holdings ( GCAP ) rose 5.5% after Tuesday reporting a 5% increase in average daily trading volume during August compared with year-ago levels to $8 billion. Futures contracts surged 38% year-over-year to 797,472 contracts traded last month while futures average volume jumped 45% in August to 36,249 contracts per day.

In other sector news:

(-) Stewart Information Services ( STC ) was more than 1% higher Tuesday afternoon, reversing a small decline for the property and casualty insurance carrier after it canceled its proposed merger with Fidelity National Financial ( FNF ) after the US Federal Trade Commission moved to block the proposed business combination.

(-) MGIC Investment ( MTG ) was nearly 1% lower after the private mortgage insurance company delinquencies declined 10.3% during August, slipping to 30,276 loans from 33,748 loans in August 2018.

(-) Hamilton Lane ( HLNE ) slid over 7% after the asset management firm priced a $148.6 million public offering of 2.45 million shares of its common stock at $60.60 apiece, representing a 2.7% discount to Monday's closing price. Two Hamilton Lane shareholders - Hartley Rogers and Juan Delgado-Moreira - sold another 228,456 shares as part of a concurrent secondary offering. The company did not receive any proceeds from those transactions.