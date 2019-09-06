Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2019: RBB,GWRE,DB,LPT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.24%

BAC -1.56%

WFC -0.63%

C -0.50%

USB +0.40%

Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing about 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) RBB Bancorp ( RBB ) dropped 2% on Friday after the bank holding company announced plans to acquire alternative investment manager PGB Holdings for about $32.5 million in cash. The proposed transaction is expected to close in early 2020, the company said, adding it should boost FY20 per-share earnings by the high single-percentage digits over its prior projections.

In other sector news:

(+) Guidewire Software ( GWRE ) rose almost 16% on Friday after beating Wall Street consensus calls with its fiscal Q4 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company producing software applications for the property and casualty insurance industry earned $0.56 per share during the three months ended July 31 on $207.9 million in revenue compared with the analyst mean expecting a $0.50 per share adjusted profit on $204.6 million in revenue.

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) was fractionally higher Friday after Bloomberg reported the German lender is slashing dozens of jobs in its fixed-income trading unit as part of a company-wide restructuring. The bank already has laid off traders from its high-yield, distressed and investment-grade debt teams in New York and overseas, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, with one unnamed source saying Deutsche is also getting rid of its Latin American credit business due to underperformance.

(-) Liberty Property Trust ( LPT ) fell 3% after the commercial real estate investment trust late Thursday priced a $404 million public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock at $50.50 apiece, representing a 3% discount to Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to redeem $350 million of the company's 4.75% senior notes maturing Oct. 1, 2020, with any remaining funds slated for working capital and general corporate purposes.