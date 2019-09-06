Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2019: GWRE,DB,LPT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.23%

BAC -1.00%

WFC -0.76%

C +0.02%

USB +0.60%

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Guidewire Software ( GWRE ) rose almost 16% on Friday after beating Wall Street consensus calls with its fiscal Q4 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company producing software applications for the property and casualty insurance industry earned $0.56 per share during the three months ended July 31 on $207.9 million in revenue compared with the analyst mean expecting a $0.50 per share adjusted profit on $204.6 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) was fractionally higher Friday after Bloomberg reported the German lender is slashing dozens of jobs in its fixed-income trading unit as part of a company-wide restructuring. The bank already has laid off traders from its high-yield, distressed and investment-grade debt teams in New York and overseas, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, with one unnamed source saying Deutsche is also getting rid of its Latin American credit business due to underperformance.

(-) Liberty Property Trust ( LPT ) fell nearly 4% after the commercial real estate investment trust late Thursday priced a $404 million public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock at $50.50 apiece, representing a 3% discount to Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to redeem $350 million of the company's 4.75% senior notes maturing Oct. 1, 2020, with any remaining funds slated for working capital and general corporate purposes.