Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: Z,ZG,TRNO,YRD

Financial stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, including a more than 1.0% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising over 1.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Zillow Group (Z,ZG) fell almost 4% after the real estate sales website late Tuesday disclosed plans for a $1 billion private placement of its convertible senior notes, consisting of $500 million each of convertible notes maturing in 2024 and 2026, respectively. The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds for capped call transactions intended to limit the potential dilution of existing shareholder if the new notes are converted into stock and with the remaining funds slated for general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) Yirendai ( YRD ) has turned 5.7% higher this afternoon, reversing an early 5% decline. The Chinese consumer loan marketplace overnigh t report ed declines in its Q2 net income compared with year-ago levels. The company earned RMB1.67 ($0.24) per American depositary share compared with a RMB2.11 per ADS profit last year while revenue fell 25.8% year-over-year to RMB2.22 billion during the three months ended June 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Terreno Realty ( TRNO ) was fractionally higher after the real estate investment trust said it has purchased an industrial property in Oakland, Calif., for about $23.8 million.The 4.7 acre property contains a single industrial distribution building with around 93,000 square feet of usable space near the eastern end of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the Oakland Seaport.