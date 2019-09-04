Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: YRD, RBS, CG, DPZ, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.00%

BAC: +0.92%

WFC: +0.89%

C: +0.91%

USB: +0.50%

Financial majors were climbing pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Yirendai ( YRD ), which was declining by more than 7% after i t report ed a Q2 net profit of RMB1.67 ($0.24) per American depositary share, down from RMB2.11 per ADS in the prior-year period.

(+) The Royal Bank of Scotland ( RBS ) was climbing more than 2% after saying it would take an additional charge of up to 900 million pounds ($1.08 billion) following a rise in payment protection insurance (PPI) compensation claims ahead of a deadline last week.

In other sector news:

(=) Carlyle Group ( CG ) was unchanged after saying it would work with Patrick Doyle, the former president & CEO of Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ), to acquire "companies that have the opportunity for value creation and revenue growth through technological transformation."