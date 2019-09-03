Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 09/03/2019: LYG, DB, SPGI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: Flat

BAC: -2.36%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.70%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were lower in Tuesday's pre-bell trade.

In other sector news:

(-) Lloyds Banking Group ( LYG ) was down over 1% after saying Halifax, a division of its subsidiary Bank of Scotland, has agreed to acquire Tesco Bank's UK residential mortgage portfolio for about 3.8 billion-pounds ($4.60 billion) at a low single-digit premium.

(+) Deutsche Bank AG's ( DB ) Chief Executive Christian Sewing will invest 15% of his monthly net salary in the German bank's shares, Bloomberg and other media outlets reported, citing a regulatory filing from the company. Deutsche Bank was recently trading higher.

(=) S&P Global's ( SPGI ) Platts division said it acquired the UK-based Live Rice Index, a provider of information and benchmark price assessments for the rice industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. S&P Global was unchanged after the news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: LYG , DB , SPGI , JPM , BAC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?