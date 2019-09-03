Financial Sector Update for 09/03/2019: LYG, DB, SPGI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: Flat

BAC: -2.36%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.70%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were lower in Tuesday's pre-bell trade.

In other sector news:

(-) Lloyds Banking Group ( LYG ) was down over 1% after saying Halifax, a division of its subsidiary Bank of Scotland, has agreed to acquire Tesco Bank's UK residential mortgage portfolio for about 3.8 billion-pounds ($4.60 billion) at a low single-digit premium.

(+) Deutsche Bank AG's ( DB ) Chief Executive Christian Sewing will invest 15% of his monthly net salary in the German bank's shares, Bloomberg and other media outlets reported, citing a regulatory filing from the company. Deutsche Bank was recently trading higher.

(=) S&P Global's ( SPGI ) Platts division said it acquired the UK-based Live Rice Index, a provider of information and benchmark price assessments for the rice industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. S&P Global was unchanged after the news.