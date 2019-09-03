Financial Sector Update for 09/03/2019: LAND, LYG, DB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -1.51%

BAC: -2.54%

WFC: -1.20%

C: -1.77%

USB: -1.05%

Top financial stocks were falling in midday trading, including a more than 0.8% drop for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were also about 1.2% down. The Philadelphia Housing Index was edging 0.2% lower today.

In economic news:

Latest data showed that US manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since 2016 in August, with the ISM manufacturing PMI declining to 49.1% in August. Separately, the US began imposing 15% tariffs on Chinese goods, while China starting to apply new duties on US crude oil.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Gladstone Land ( LAND ) was over 1% higher after acquiring 413 gross acres of farmland in the Oxnard Plain in California for an undisclosed sum.

In other sector news:

(-) Lloyds Banking Group ( LYG ) was down 1.7% after saying Halifax, a division of its subsidiary Bank of Scotland, has agreed to acquire Tesco Bank's UK residential mortgage portfolio for about GBP3.8 billion ($4.6 billion) at a low single-digit premium.

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) was a touch higher after various media reported that CEO Christian Sewing will invest 15% of his monthly net salary in the bank's shares.

(+) S&P Global ( SPGI ) edged fractionally up after Platts division acquired the UK-based Live Rice Index, a provider of information and benchmark price assessments for the rice industry.