Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2019: YIN

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.48%

BAC: +0.60%

WFC: +0.83%

C: +0.67%

USB: +0.57%

Financial stocks were advancing in late trading Friday, including a 0.1% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were about 0.4% higher.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) China's Yintech Investment ( YIN ) was up 16% after the trading and investment company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of RMB0.58 ($0.08) per ADS compared with the RMB0.42 loss per ADS in the prior-year period.

In other sector news:

(+) LexinFintech ( LX ) was advancing 3.7% after i t report ed Q2 net income of RMB3.46 ($0.50) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.67 a year earlier.

(+) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( AJG ) was 2% higher after striking a deal to buy the university services business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, a benefits broker and consultancy based in California.