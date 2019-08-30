Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2019: LX, KF, FMNB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.53%

BAC: +0.51%

WFC: +0.67%

C: +0.70%

USB: +0.40%

Leading financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) LexinFintech ( LX ), which was advancing by over 3% after i t report ed Q2 net income of RMB3.46 ($0.50) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.67 a year earlier.

In other sector news:

(=) Korea Fund ( KF ) was flat after it booked a net investment loss of $0.03 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $0.01 per share during the same period last fiscal year.

(=) Farmers National Banc ( FMNB ) was unchanged after it agreed to acquire Maple Leaf Financial, the parent company for Geauga Savings Bank, in a deal valued at $39.6 million.

