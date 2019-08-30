Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2019: LX, KF, FMNB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +0.53%
BAC: +0.51%
WFC: +0.67%
C: +0.70%
USB: +0.40%
Leading financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday.
Early movers include:
(+) LexinFintech ( LX ), which was advancing by over 3% after i t report ed Q2 net income of RMB3.46 ($0.50) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.67 a year earlier.
In other sector news:
(=) Korea Fund ( KF ) was flat after it booked a net investment loss of $0.03 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $0.01 per share during the same period last fiscal year.
(=) Farmers National Banc ( FMNB ) was unchanged after it agreed to acquire Maple Leaf Financial, the parent company for Geauga Savings Bank, in a deal valued at $39.6 million.