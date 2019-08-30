Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AJG, LX, YIN

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.69%

BAC: +0.74%

WFC: +1.18%

C: +1.10%

USB: +0.59%

Financial stocks were higher in midday trading, including a 0.4% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were about 0.7% higher. The Philadelphia Housing Index was edging up 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) LexinFintech ( LX ) was advancing 3.7% after i t report ed Q2 net income of RMB3.46 ($0.50) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.67 a year earlier.

In other sector news:

(+) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( AJG ) was 2% higher after striking a deal to buy the university services business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, a benefits broker and consultancy based in California.

(+) China's Yintech Investment ( YIN ) was up 2.3% after the trading and investment company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of RMB0.58 ($0.08) per ADS compared with the RMB0.42 loss per ADS in the prior-year period.

(+) China's Fang Holdings ( SFUN ) was gaining 5.5% after the real estate internet portal in China reported a Q2 loss from continuing operations of $0.02 per ADS, narrower than the loss of $0.68 per share in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ on average expected earnings of $0.02 per share.