Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TD, NOAH, AMK, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.95%

BAC: +0.78%

WFC: +0.90%

C: +1.38%

USB: +1.20%

Leading financial stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Noah Holdings ( NOAH ), which was up more than 2% after saying its Q2 non-GAAP earnings were RMB4.25 per American Depositary Share, or $0.59, rising from RMB4.12 per ADS a year ago amid higher net revenue in the period.

In other sector news:

(+) Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ) was slightly higher as i t report ed fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.79 ($1.35) per share, up from C$1.66 per share in the same period a year ago, but just shy of the C$1.80 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) AssetMark Financial Holdings ( AMK ) was flat after it posted a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.25 per share, beating the average estimate of $0.23 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




