Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2019: AMK, TD, BAC, NOAH

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +2.40%

BAC: +1.73%

WFC: +1.83%

C: +2.51%

USB: +1.47%

Financial stocks were rising broadly in midday trading, including a 1.3% rise for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising about 1.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.2%.

In economic news:

The US economy slowed in Q2, but recording the strongest growth in consumer spending in four-and-a-half years, softening market expectations of a recession. Consumer spending, which accounts for over two-thirds of the economy, surged 4.7% in Q2, the fastest since Q4 of 2014. It was a slight upward revision from the 4.3% pace estimated last month.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Noah Holdings ( NOAH ) was up 1% after saying its Q2 non-GAAP earnings were RMB4.25 per ADS, or $0.59, rising from RMB4.12 per ADS a year ago amid higher net revenue in the period.

In other sector news:

(+) Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ) was slightly higher as i t report ed fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.79 ($1.35) per share, up from C$1.66 per share in the same period a year ago, but just shy of the C$1.80 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) AssetMark Financial Holdings ( AMK ) was up 2% after it posted a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.25 per share, beating the average estimate of $0.23 per share compiled by Capital IQ.