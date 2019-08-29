Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2019: AMK, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, TD, NOAH

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +2.57%

BAC: +2.12%

WFC: +1.72%

C: +2.76%

USB: +1.62%

Financial stocks continue its climb as the market nears closing, with a 1.2% rise for the NYSE Financial Index, while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising about 1.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1%.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) AssetMark Financial Holdings ( AMK ), which was up 3% after posting Q2 adjusted net income of $0.25 per share, beating the average estimate of $0.23 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ) was slightly higher as i t report ed fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.79 ($1.35) per share, up from C$1.66 per share in the same period a year ago, but just shy of the C$1.80 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Noah Holdings ( NOAH ) was up slightly after saying its Q2 non-GAAP earnings were RMB4.25 per ADS, or $0.59, rising from RMB4.12 per ADS a year ago amid higher net revenue in the period.