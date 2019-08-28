Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MFNC,C,PSEC,BSAC

JPM +1.03%

BAC +1.44%

WFC +1.60%

C +1.14%

USB +1.06%

Financial stocks rose Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising more than 0.5% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 closed almost 0.9% higher.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Mackinac Financial ( MFNC ) edged 0.4% lower on Wednesday, giving up a small, late gain after announcing plans to buy back up to 5% of its outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Citigroup ( C ) finished over 1% higher. The company increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective June 1, in response to prodding from House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, Bloomberg News reported.

(-) Prospect Capital ( PSEC ) dropped 4.6% after reporting net investment income of $0.19 per share for the three months ended June 30, down from $0.22 a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus of $0.21.

(-) Santander Chile ( BSAC ) declined fractionally after shareholders voted to approve its proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Santander Consumer Chile SA for $85.9 million.

