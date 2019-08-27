Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/27/2019: BMO, JPM, SAR, EV

By MT Newswires,

Financial stocks closed softer in Tuesday trading, including a 0.4% dip for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling about 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index (^HGX) was also down 0.6% today.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Bank Of Montreal ( BMO ) was down 4% after i t report ed an adjusted EPS of CAD2.38 ($1.80) for the three months ended July 31, higher than CAD2.36 a year ago but below the consensus estimate of CAD2.49 from a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

In other sector news:

(-) JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) was 1.1% lower after Bloomberg reported that the bank is mulling the sale of a credit-card portfolio, which would include about $1 billion in credit-card receivables.

(+) Saratoga Investment ( SAR ) was up 0.5% after the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.56 per share, from $0.55 per share in the prior quarter.

(+) Eaton Vance ( EV ) was rising 3% after the investment management firm reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.90, compared with $0.82 a share for the year-ago period. That surpassed the $0.87 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

