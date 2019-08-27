Financial Sector Update for 08/27/2019: BMO, DB, BNS, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.11%

BAC: +0.19%

WFC: +0.44%

C: -0.03%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(-) Bank Of Montreal ( BMO ) was down more than 1% after i t report ed an adjusted EPS of CAD2.38 ($1.80) for the three months ended July 31, higher than CAD2.36 a year ago but below the consensus estimate of CAD2.49 from a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

(+) Deutsche Bank AG's ( DB ) India retail banking franchise is looking to recruit about 139 people even as the company's European operations are witnessing cost cuts and restructuring, The Economic Times of India reported. Deutsche Bank was up more than 1% after the news.

(=) Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) was unchanged after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of CAD1.88 ($1.42) per share, up from CAD1.76 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of CAD1.85 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.