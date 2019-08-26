Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2019: FHL, CS, SF, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.68%

BAC: +0.91%

WFC: +0.63%

C: +1.05%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mostly trading higher pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Futu Holdings ( FHL ), which was climbing 6% after the company posted Q2 earnings of HKD0.44 ($0.06), compared with HKD0.08 a year ago.

In other sector news:

(+) Credit Suisse Group ( CS ) was advancing more than 1% after saying it is reorganizing its Swiss unit, Swiss Universal Bank, and focusing its business areas in addition to creating a new business area, Direct Banking, for retail and commercial clients.

(=) Stifel Financial ( SF ) was down more than 3% after it signed a definitive deal to acquire B&F Capital Markets for an undisclosed amount.