Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2019: CS, FHL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM: +0.63%

BAC: +1.11%

WFC: +1.11%

C: +0.92%

USB: +0.31%

Financial stocks were broadly higher near closing on Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining more than 0.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were also up over 0.7% in late trading. The Philadelphia Housing Index was gaining 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Credit Suisse Group ( CS ) was advancing more than 1% after saying it is reorganizing its Swiss unit, Swiss Universal Bank, and focusing its business areas in addition to creating a new business area, Direct Banking, for retail and commercial clients.

In other sector news:

(-) Futu Holdings ( FHL ) was retreating from early gains, down over 5% after the company posted Q2 earnings of HKD0.44 ($0.06), compared with HKD0.08 a year ago.

(+) Hamilton Lane ( HLNE ) gained 3% after the alternative investment management firm said that The New York Credit SBIC Fund has agreed to sell its stake in LeverPoint Management to private equity firm GTCR for an undisclosed sum.

(+) Stifel Financial ( SF ) was gaining almost 1% after it signed a definitive deal to acquire B&F Capital Markets for an undisclosed amount.