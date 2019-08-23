Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2019: VLY,ORIT,TIGR,NRIM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.1%

BAC -1.8%

WFC -1.8%

C -2.3%

USB -1.3%

Financial stocks were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Valley National Bancorp ( VLY ) was down more than 2% on Friday after the bank holding company said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has signed off on its proposed acquisition of of Oritani Financial Corp ( ORIT ). Under terms of the merger agreement, investors will receive 1.6 of a Valley National share for each Oritani share they now own. The deal values Oritani at around $740 million, based on Valley's closing price Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) UP Fintech ( TIGR ) climbed 3.8% after the Chinese online broker age narrowed its Q2 net loss compared with the year-ago period, reporting a GAAP net loss of $0.014 per American depositary share during the three months ended June 30 and improving on its $1.145 per ADS net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 87% year-over-year to $12.9 million.

(-) Northrim BanCorp Inc ( NRIM ) turned 2.3% lower this afternoon, reversing a small, morning advance. The bank holding company Friday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% over its most recent distribution to investors. The upcoming dividend, including the extra $0.03 per share, is payable Sept. 13 to shareholders of record on Sept. 5.

