Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2019: TIGR, DB, QFIN, JPM, WFC, C, USB, BAC

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.40%

BAC: -0.70%

WFC: -0.70%

C: -0.90%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mostly lower in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) UP Fintech ( TIGR ), was more than 3% higher after it posted a Q2 net loss of $0.014 per American depositary share, narrower than the loss of $1.145 per ADS in the same period a year ago.

(-) Deutsche Bank AG ( DB ) will transfer up to 800 staff to BNP Paribas as the German lender begins to shift away from prime brokerage operations, media reported. Deutsche Bank was down more than 1% after the news.

In other sector news:

(=) 360 Finance ( QFIN ) was unchanged after i t report ed a year-over-year rise in Q2 net income and revenue and announced the departure of Jun Xu as its chief executive officer. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June totaled RMB691.7 million ($100.8 million), compared with RMB323.6 million during the same period last year. The company named Haisheng Wu CEO, succeeding XU, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: TIGR , DB , QFIN , JPM , WFC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar