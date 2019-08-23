Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2019: TIGR, DB, QFIN, JPM, WFC, C, USB, BAC

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.40%

BAC: -0.70%

WFC: -0.70%

C: -0.90%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mostly lower in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) UP Fintech ( TIGR ), was more than 3% higher after it posted a Q2 net loss of $0.014 per American depositary share, narrower than the loss of $1.145 per ADS in the same period a year ago.

(-) Deutsche Bank AG ( DB ) will transfer up to 800 staff to BNP Paribas as the German lender begins to shift away from prime brokerage operations, media reported. Deutsche Bank was down more than 1% after the news.

In other sector news:

(=) 360 Finance ( QFIN ) was unchanged after i t report ed a year-over-year rise in Q2 net income and revenue and announced the departure of Jun Xu as its chief executive officer. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June totaled RMB691.7 million ($100.8 million), compared with RMB323.6 million during the same period last year. The company named Haisheng Wu CEO, succeeding XU, who is stepping down for personal reasons.