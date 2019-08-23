Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2019: QD,VLY,ORIT,TIGR,NRIM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.53%

BAC -2.45%

WFC -2.18%

C -2.68%

USB -1.79%

Financial stocks fell hard on Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking over 1.8% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping nearly 2.4% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sliding more than 2.0% lower in late trade, giving back a mid-day advance.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Qudian ( QD ) climbed over 3% on Friday after announcing a forward share repurchase agreement with Citibank ( C ) calling on the Chinese consumer loan company will buy back up to $195 million of its American depositary shares. The upcoming transactions are part of the company's $300 million stock buyback program, with Qudian saying it has already repurchased $103 million worth of its ADS since the current program began in December.

In other sector news:

(+) UP Fintech ( TIGR ) climbed 1.8% after the Chinese online broker age narrowed its Q2 net loss compared with the year-ago period, reporting a GAAP net loss of $0.014 per American depositary share during the three months ended June 30 and improving on its $1.145 per ADS net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 87% year-over-year to $12.9 million.

(-) Northrim BanCorp Inc ( NRIM ) turned 2.6% lower this afternoon, reversing a small, morning advance. The bank holding company Friday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% over its most recent distribution to investors. The upcoming dividend, including the extra $0.03 per share, is payable Sept. 13 to shareholders of record on Sept. 5.

(-) Valley National Bancorp ( VLY ) was down almost 3% on Friday after the bank holding company said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has signed off on its proposed acquisition of Oritani Financial Corp (ORIT). Under terms of the merger agreement, investors will receive 1.6 of a Valley National share for each Oritani share they now own. The deal values Oritani at around $740 million, based on Valley's closing price Thursday.