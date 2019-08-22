Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MAC,CM,CM.TO,HSBC,MA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.15%

BAC +1.00%

WFC +1.50%

C +1.17%

USB +0.42%

Financial stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing more than 0.3 while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising about 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just over 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Macerich Company ( MAC ) rose 4.2% after a new regulatory document showed Thomas O'Hern, chief executive officer of the real estate investment trust Wednesday purchased 5,000 shares of its common stock at an average of $28.0162 each, increasing his direct stake in the company to 78,621 shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM ) was hanging on to a 2.4% gain in late trade after reporting adjusted fiscal Q3 net income of CAD3.10 per share, up from CAD3.08 during the same quarter last year ago and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting CAD3.06 per share. Revenue totaled CAD4.73 billion, improving on CAD4.55 billion during the year-ago period and exceeding the CAD4.70 billion analyst mean.

(-) HSBC ( HSBC ) was narrowly lower amid reports the UK bank has expressed interest in acquiring the Asian assets of British multinational insurance company Aviva, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

(-) Mastercard ( MA ) declined fractionally on Thursday following a Dow Jones report that the credit card issuer was investigating a data breach of a German loyalty program that resulted in the leak of customer names, addresses, credit-card numbers and other personal data.