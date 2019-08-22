Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JPM, AFL, CM, CM, MA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM: +1.24%

BAC: +1.10%

WFC: +1.32%

C: +1.34%

USB: +0.71%

Financial stocks gained broadly in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.3% rise for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was also up 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Aflac ( AFL ) was up more than 1%. The insurance group said that it expects sales from its postal channel in Japan to decline by as much as 50% for the year from 2018 levels after media reports said that Japan Post may have improperly sold 104,000 Aflac policies.

In other sector news:

(+) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM ) was up 3% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of CAD3.10 ($2.33) per share, up from CAD3.08 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of CAD3.06 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) HSBC ( HSBC ) a touch softer after it expressed interest in acquiring the Asian assets of British multinational insurance company Aviva as it seeks to expand its business in the region, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

(+) Goldman Sachs ( GS ) was up more than 1% after it filed an application to increase its stake in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co. to 51% from 33%, Bloomberg News reported, citing an unnamed spokesman.

(-) Mastercard ( MA ) was 0.4% lower after Dow Jones reported that the company was investigating a data breach of a loyalty program in Germany, which resulted in a leak of personal information such as names, addresses and credit-card numbers.