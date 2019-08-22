Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2019: CM, HSBC, GS, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.78%

BAC: +0.67%

WFC: +0.56%

C: +0.55%

USB: +0.10%

Leading financial stocks were gaining in pre-market trading Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM ) was up more than 1% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of CAD3.10 ($2.33) per share, up from CAD3.08 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of CAD3.06 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) HSBC ( HSBC ) has expressed interest in acquiring the Asian assets of British multinational insurance company Aviva as it seeks to expand its business in the region, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. HSBC was marginally higher in pre-market trading.

(+) Goldman Sachs ( GS ) filed an application to increase its stake in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co. to 51% from 33%, Bloomberg News reported, citing an unnamed spokesman. Goldman Sachs was advancing after the news.

