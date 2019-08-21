Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2019: RY, BLK, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Most financial majors were climbing pre-market Wednesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) was down around 1% after i t report ed fiscal Q3 earnings of CAD2.22 ($1.67) per share, up from CAD2.10 in the same period a year ago, but falling short of the CAD2.30 per share estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CIFUS) has cleared the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity firm Cofense from a Russia-linked buyout firm to funds managed by BlackRock ( BLK ), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. BlackRock was flat after the news.

(+) JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) was marginally higher as it announced that it will close its stand-alone Chase Pay app in early 2020 and will now focus on integrating Chase Pay into merchant apps such as Grubhub.

