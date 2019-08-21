Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2019: DB,ADS,NRZ,HTBK

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.29%

BAC +0.80%

WFC +0.83%

C -0.43%

USB +0.31%

Financial stocks trimmed a portion of their mid-day advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising over 0.3% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index still was rising nearly 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Deutsche Bank AG ( DB ) climbed 1% on Wednesday amid reports the German lender is requiring division heads to seek approval first from CEO Christian Sewing and two other top executives before filling job vacancies during the bank's ongoing restructuring program. Only "critical" positions should be considered, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, although Deutsche also is encouraging employees to seek jobs elsewhere in the company and will review individual situations on "a case-by-case basis."

In other sector news:

(+) Alliance Data Systems Corp ( ADS ) was 5.5% higher after Wednesday announcing the final results of its modified Dutch Auction tender offer, accepting just over 5.05 million of its common shares at $148.50 a share and reducing the number of its outstanding shares by 9.92%. Investors had tendered nearly 12.1 million shares below $162 each by the August 15 deadline.

(+) Heritage Commerce Corp ( HTBK ) was more than 2% higher after the bank holding company late Tuesday said it has received all of the necessary regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and California Department of Business Oversight for its proposed $200.3 million, all-stock acquisition of OTC-traded Presidio Bank. Shareholders at both banks next week are now slated to vote on the proposed transaction, with special meetings scheduled for August 27.

(+) New Residential Investment ( NRZ ) climbed 2% after its board authorized a new stock buyback program for the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to $200 million of its common shares through Dec. 31, 2020.