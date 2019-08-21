Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2019: ADS,NRZ,HTBK

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.87%

BAC +1.07%

WFC +0.98%

C +0.47%

USB +0.48%

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.5% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising around 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Alliance Data Systems Corp ( ADS ) was 5.3% higher after Wednesday announcing the final results of its modified Dutch Auction tender offer, accepting just over 5.05 million of its common shares at $148.50 a share and reducing the number of its outstanding shares by 9.92%. Investors had tendered nearly 12.1 million shares below $162 each by the August 15 deadline.

In other sector news:

(+) New Residential Investment ( NRZ ) climbed slightly more than 2% after its board authorized a new stock buyback program for the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to $200 million of its common shares through Dec. 31, 2020.

(+) Heritage Commerce Corp ( HTBK ) was 1% higher after the bank holding company late Tuesday said it has received all of the necessary regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and California Department of Business Oversight for its proposed $200.3 million, all-stock acquisition of OTC-traded Presidio Bank. Shareholders at both banks next week are now slated to vote on the proposed transaction, with special meetings scheduled for August 27.