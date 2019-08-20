Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2019: PPDF, CLDC, CNF, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -0.63%
BAC: -0.66%
WFC: -0.31%
C: -0.58%
USB: -0.30%
Top financial stocks were declining pre-market Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(+) PPDAI Group ( PPDF ), which was up more than 2% after i t report ed a Q2 net income of RMB2.15 ($0.31) per ADS compared with RMB2.01 per ADS in the year-ago quarter. The Street consensus estimate was for net income of RMB1.56.
(-) China Lending ( CLDC ) was retreating by more than 2% after it received notification from Nasdaq that the company no longer met the minimum $1.00 per share listing requirement.
In other sector news:
(+) CNFinance Holdings ( CNF ) was up more than 15% as it booked Q2 ne t earnings of RMB2.13 ($0.31) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.59 per share in the prior-year period.