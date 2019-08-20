Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2019: PPDF, CLDC, CNF, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.63%

BAC: -0.66%

WFC: -0.31%

C: -0.58%

USB: -0.30%

Top financial stocks were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) PPDAI Group ( PPDF ), which was up more than 2% after i t report ed a Q2 net income of RMB2.15 ($0.31) per ADS compared with RMB2.01 per ADS in the year-ago quarter. The Street consensus estimate was for net income of RMB1.56.

(-) China Lending ( CLDC ) was retreating by more than 2% after it received notification from Nasdaq that the company no longer met the minimum $1.00 per share listing requirement.

In other sector news:

(+) CNFinance Holdings ( CNF ) was up more than 15% as it booked Q2 ne t earnings of RMB2.13 ($0.31) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.59 per share in the prior-year period.