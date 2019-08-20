Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2019: CIT,CNF,PPDF

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.57%

BAC -1.58%

WFC -0.84%

C -0.68%

USB -1.04%

Financial stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading, including a 0.7% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) CIT Group ( CIT ) was 1.8% lower on Tuesday. The commercial lender said it has selected Philip Robbins to be president of its asset management and capital markets unit. He joins the company from Citizens Financial Group ( CFG ), where he was managing director and head of its asset management division, and earlier was a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management.

In other sector news:

(+) CNFinance Holdings ( CNF ) was hanging on to a narrow gain this afternoon after the Chinese home equity loan company earned RMB2.13 per American depositary share during the April to June reporting period, slipping 40.7% from the same quarter last year. Revenue also declined, falling to RMB460.9 million from RMB592.1 million during the year-ago period.

(-) PPDAI Group ( PPDF ) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, recovering from an 11.7% mid-morning decline. The Chinese investment company reported Q2 net income of RMB2.15 per American depositary share, improving on an RMB2.01 per ADS year-ago profit and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.56 per ADS. Revenue rose to RMB1.56 billion from RMB1.07 billion last year and also exceeding the RMB1.33 billion Street view.