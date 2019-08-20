Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2019: CFBI,CNF,PPDF,CIT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.06%

BAC -1.89%

WFC -0.92%

C -1.13%

USB -1.76%

Financial stocks were ending mostly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking almost 0.9% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling slightly more than 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Community First Bancshares ( CFBI ) declined fractionally on Tuesday, drifting off a small, mid-day gain after announcing plans to acquire privately-held ABB Financial Group in an all-cash transaction valued at $40.3 million. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, ABB investors will receive $7.50 in cash for each of their shares. Community First said the deal should close before the end of the year or early 2020 and is expected to increase its FY20 net income, excluding one-time merger costs.

In other sector news:

(+) CNFinance Holdings ( CNF ) was up 3% this afternoon after the Chinese home equity loan company earned RMB2.13 per American depositary share during the April to June reporting period, slipping 40.7% from the same quarter last year. Revenue also declined, falling to RMB460.9 million from RMB592.1 million during the year-ago period.

(-) PPDAI Group ( PPDF ) turned slightly higher this afternoon, recovering from an 11.7% mid-morning decline. The Chinese investment company reported Q2 net income of RMB2.15 per American depositary share, improving on an RMB2.01 per ADS year-ago profit and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.56 per ADS. Revenue rose to RMB1.56 billion from RMB1.07 billion last year and also exceeding the RMB1.33 billion Street view.

(-) CIT Group ( CIT ) declined 1.9% on Tuesday. The commercial lender said it has selected Philip Robbins to be president of its asset management and capital markets unit. He joins the company from Citizens Financial Group ( CFG ), where he was managing director and head of its asset management division, and earlier was a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management.