Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: QIWI, MA, SNV, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.79%

BAC: +2.33%

WFC: +1.60%

C: +2.17%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were rallying pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) QIWI ( QIWI ), which was up 5% as the Russia-based financial services provider posted Q2 adjusted earnings of RUB31.58 ($0.47) per share, up from RUB14.22 in the same period a year ago.

In other sector news:

(+) Mastercard ( MA ) is forming a team that will help the card company enter into the digital currency market , the New York Pos t report ed. Mastercard was recently up more than 1%.

(=) Synovus Financial ( SNV ) was unchanged after it filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of various securities, including common and preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, debt securities, purchase contracts and units.