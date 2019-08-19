Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: JPM,MS,HSBC,MC,EVR,APO,DPW,QIWI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.12%

BAC +0.78%

WFC +2.10%

C +1.37%

USB +1.05%

Financial stocks maintained their mid-day advance Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising over 0.8% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a more than 1.1% gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising nearly 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) JPMorgan ( JPM ), Morgan Stanley ( MS ) and HSBC Holdings ( HSBC ) were trading about 1% higher Monday after sources told Reuters Saudi Aramco late last week began requesting formal proposals from major banks for an initial public offering by the state-owned energy company. According to one of the sources familiar with the matter, the upcoming transaction could formalize the roles for some of the banks that previously had worked on Aramco's IPO. All three investment banks reportedly had been working on Aramco's IPO several years ago prior to Saudi Arabia tabling those plans in 2018. Moelis & Co ( MC ) and Evercore ( EVR ) also had been selected to be independent advisers on the deal, sources said at that time.

In other sector news:

(+) DPW Holdings (DPW) more than doubled in price on Monday, climbing just over 160% in recent trade, after its Digital Power Lending subsidiary completed beta testing of its MonthlyInterest.com online investment portal, which allows users to invest based on simple portfolio criteria and with each investment paying interest or dividends each month.

(+) Apollo Global Management (APO) rose 5.4% on Monday after the asset manager said it expects to complete its conversion from a publicly-traded partnership into a corporation on Sept. 5. As part of the upcoming change-over, board chairman and CEO Leon Black and several other senior executives will turn over around $600 million of their existing Apollo operating units to charity after being changed into Class A shares.

(+) QIWI (QIWI) jumped out to a more than 21% advance on Monday after reporting improved non-GAAP Q2 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and also raised its FY19 revenue forecast. The Russian financial services company earned RUB31.58 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from RUB14.22 last year while adjusted revenue grew 23% over the same quarter last year to RUB5.74 billion.