Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: APO,DPW,QIW

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising more than 0.8% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a more than 1.1% gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 1.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Apollo Global Management ( APO ) rose 6.3% on Monday after the asset manager said it expects to complete its conversion from a publicly traded partnership into a corporation on Sept. 5. As part of the upcoming change-over, board chairman and CEO Leon Black and several other senior executives will turn over around $600 million of their existing Apollo operating units to charity after being changed into Class A shares.

In other sector news:

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ) trebled in price on Monday, climbing just over 200% in recent trade, after its Digital Power Lending subsidiary completed beta testing of its MonthlyInterest.com online investment portal, which allows users to invest based on simple portfolio criteria and with each investment paying interest or dividends each month.

(+) QIWI ( QIWI ) jumped out to a 21% advance on Monday after reporting improved non-GAAP Q2 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and also raised its FY19 revenue forecast. The Russian financial services company earned RUB31.58 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from RUB14.22 last year while adjusted revenue grew 23% over the same quarter last year to RUB5.74 billion.