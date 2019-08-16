Financial Sector Update for 08/16/2019: ADS,PAGS,QD

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, including a nearly 1.5% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was also rising almost 1.3%.

(-) Alliance Data Systems Corp ( ADS ) slipped 7.7% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Friday lowered its investment recommendation for the financial services company to hold from buy previously and cut its price target for the company's shares to $158 from $162 apiece. Alliance Friday also announced preliminary results from its $750 million modified Dutch Auction tender offering, saying it will repurchase just under 5.07 million shares at $148 apiece.

(+) PagSeguro Digital ( PAGS ) rose 10% after the Brazilian financial technology company reported Q2 net income of BRL0.98 per share, up from BRL0.74 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the BRL0.96 per share analyst consensus. Revenue rose 39% to BRL1.39 billion, also topping the BRL1.33 billion Street view.

(-) Qudian ( QD ) was around 1% higher again Friday afternoon, recovering from a 4% decline earlier after the Chinese consumer lender reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.58 per diluted share, improving on a $0.33 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share. Total revenue was little changed at RMB2.22 billion, also exceeding the RMB1.97 billion Street view.