Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2019: STNE,NETE,BX,AEG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.35%

BAC -0.28%

WFC -1.07%

C -0.12%

USB +0.37%

Financial stocks were finishing with moderate gains Thursday afternoon, paring a portion of their prior advance. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising nearly 0.5% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead just over 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) StoneCo ( STNE ) tumbled over 9% on Thursday despite breezing past Wall Street estimates with its Q2 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the Brazilian electronic payments processor earned BRL194 million during the April-to-June reporting period, up 173% over the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by BRL2.5 million. Revenue increased 69% year over year to BRL586.2 million, also beating the BRL567.3 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) The Blackstone Group ( BX ) was fractionally lower in late trade after the asset manager said it signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a technology park in Bengaluru, India, from Coffee Day Enterprises for up to $421 million.

(-) Net Element ( NETE ) slid over 1% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% morning advance that followed the financial software firm reporting a surprise non-GAAP Q2 profit of $0.11 per share, reversing a $0.22 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized net loss of $0.27 per share. Net sales were little changed at $16.5 million, also topping the $15.8 million Street view.

(-) Aegon ( AEG ) dropped 7.5% on Thursday to a 35-month low of $3.79 a share after the Dutch life insurance company earned EUR0.30 per share on a GAAP basis during the first six months of 2019, improving on a EUR0.24 per share profit during the comparable year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.09 per share.

