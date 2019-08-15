Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NETE,BX,AEG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks

BAC -0.3%

WFC -1.1%

C -0.6%

USB +0.1%

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead almost 0.4%.

In sector news:

(-) The Blackstone Group ( BX ) was down almost 1% after the asset manager said it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a technology park in Bengaluru, India, from Coffee Day Enterprises for up to $421 million.

(-) Aegon ( AEG ) dropped 7.5% on Thursday to a 35-month low of $3.80 a share after the Dutch life insurance company earned EUR0.30 per share on a GAAP basis during the first six month of 2019, improving on a EUR0.24 per share profit during the comparable year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: BX , AEG , NETE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar