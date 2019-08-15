Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NETE,BX,AEG

Top Financial Stocks

BAC -0.3%

WFC -1.1%

C -0.6%

USB +0.1%

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead almost 0.4%.

In sector news:

(-) The Blackstone Group ( BX ) was down almost 1% after the asset manager said it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a technology park in Bengaluru, India, from Coffee Day Enterprises for up to $421 million.

(-) Aegon ( AEG ) dropped 7.5% on Thursday to a 35-month low of $3.80 a share after the Dutch life insurance company earned EUR0.30 per share on a GAAP basis during the first six month of 2019, improving on a EUR0.24 per share profit during the comparable year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.09 per share.