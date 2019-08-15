Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2019: AEG, BX, COF, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.97%

BAC: +1.29%

WFC: +1.21%

C: +0.91%

USB: +0.81%

Financial majors were edging higher pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Aegon ( AEG ), which was down more than 5% as it posted a net income attributable to shareholders of EUR618 million ($689.3 million) for the first half of 2019, a significant improvement from the EUR491 million the Dutch life insurance company recorded for the same period last year.

In other sector news:

(-) The Blackstone Group ( BX ) was down more than 1% after it signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a tech park in Bengaluru, India, from Coffee Day Enterprises for up to INR30 billion ($421 million), according to a news release.

(=) Capital One Financial ( COF ) was unchanged after it recorded $103.7 million in credit card loans held for investment, higher than its average rate of $102.5 million, and $58.2 million in consumer banking loans, higher than its average of $57.9 million, for the month ended July 31.

