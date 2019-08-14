Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: RILY,MKTX,NXRT,HTLF,QRCH

Financial stocks concluded to decline in afternoon trading, including a nearly 2.6% drop for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 3.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was posting a more than 2.0% retreat shortly before Wednesday's close.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) B. Riley Financial ( RILY ) was fractionally lower this afternoon, paring a nearly 2% mid-day decline. The company said Charles Hastings was named president of its wealth management division. Hastings has worked in a dual role at B. Rily over the past two years, serving as director of wealth management strategic initiatives as well as a portfolio manager for its B. Riley Asset Management affiliate.

In other sector news:

(-) MarketAxess Holdings ( MKTX ) was declining about 2% in afternoon trade. Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the electronic trading platform company by $4 to $336 a share while reiterating its hold investment recommendation.

(-) NexPoint Residential Trust ( NXRT ) was 3% lower, giving back a prior gain, after the real estate investment trust raised its forecast for FY19 core funds from operations by $0.02 at the mid-point to $1.92 per share after agreeing to acquire a 1,520-unit multifamily property near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and 346-unit multifamility property in Nashville, Tenn., for a combined $384.3 million.

(-) Heartland Financial USA ( HTLF ) fell 3% on Wednesday after saying its Illinois Bank & Trust subsidiary was acquiring substantially all of Rockford Bank and Trust from its QCR Holdings ( QCRH ) corporate parent for around $59.2 million in cash.

