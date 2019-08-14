Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: BAM, HTLF, QCRH, CFFI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.69%

BAC: -3.39%

WFC: -2.13%

C: -3.56%

USB: -2.29%

Financial majors were tumbling pre-market Wednesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Aveo Group said it has agreed to a buyout plan from units affiliated with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management ( BAM ) that values the Australian retirement home operator at AUD2.195 per share, or for a total value of AUD1.27 billion ($859.1 million). Brookfield was unchanged after the announcement.

(=) Heartland Financial USA ( HTLF ) unit Illinois Bank & Trust has agreed to buy substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust, a unit of QCR Holdings ( QCRH ). Under the terms of the deal, Illinois Bank & Trust will pay Rockford Bank and Trust around $59.2 million. Both Heartland and QCR were flat after the news.

(=) C&F Financial ( CFFI ) was unchanged after announcing that it is buying in-state peer Peoples Bankshares and unit Peoples Community Bank in a $21.4 million stock-and-cash deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: BAM , HTLF , QCRH , CFFI , JPM


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar