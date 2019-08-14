Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: BAM, HTLF, QCRH, CFFI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.69%

BAC: -3.39%

WFC: -2.13%

C: -3.56%

USB: -2.29%

Financial majors were tumbling pre-market Wednesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Aveo Group said it has agreed to a buyout plan from units affiliated with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management ( BAM ) that values the Australian retirement home operator at AUD2.195 per share, or for a total value of AUD1.27 billion ($859.1 million). Brookfield was unchanged after the announcement.

(=) Heartland Financial USA ( HTLF ) unit Illinois Bank & Trust has agreed to buy substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust, a unit of QCR Holdings ( QCRH ). Under the terms of the deal, Illinois Bank & Trust will pay Rockford Bank and Trust around $59.2 million. Both Heartland and QCR were flat after the news.

(=) C&F Financial ( CFFI ) was unchanged after announcing that it is buying in-state peer Peoples Bankshares and unit Peoples Community Bank in a $21.4 million stock-and-cash deal.